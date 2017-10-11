Federica Vitali Replaces Carmen Giannattasio In ‘I Masnadieri’

Carmen Giannattassio has canceled her role debut in “I Masnadieri” at Opéra de Bilbao.

The company announced that the soprano will no longer sing the role of Amalia due to health reasons.

As a result, Federica Vitali will take over the role in the same production she performed at the Festival de Parma in 2016 in her debut in Bilbao. The soprano will perform in the production slated to open on Oct. 21, 2017.

Vitali is well known for her interpretations in “La serva padrona,” L’Elisir d’Amore,” “La Bohème,” La Traviata,” “Carmen,” and “Simon Boccanegra.”

Giannattasio next performs at the Royal Opera House in “Pagliacci” and in a new production of “I Vespri Siclianni” at the Bayerische Staatsoper. She also takes on the role of Amalia in “I Masnadieri” at the Monte Carlo Opera and Margarita in “Mephistopheles” at the Bayerische Staatsoper.

Related