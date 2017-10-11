Federica Vitali Replaces Carmen Giannattasio In ‘I Masnadieri’

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 11, 2017

Carmen Giannattassio has canceled her role debut in “I Masnadieri” at Opéra de Bilbao.

The company announced that the soprano will no longer sing the role of Amalia due to health reasons.

As a result, Federica Vitali will take over the role in the same production she performed at the Festival de Parma in 2016 in her debut in Bilbao. The soprano will perform in the production slated to open on Oct. 21, 2017.

Vitali is well known for her interpretations in “La serva padrona,” L’Elisir d’Amore,” “La Bohème,” La Traviata,” “Carmen,” and “Simon Boccanegra.”

Giannattasio next performs at the Royal Opera House in “Pagliacci” and in a new production of “I Vespri Siclianni” at the Bayerische Staatsoper. She also takes on the role of Amalia in “I Masnadieri” at the Monte Carlo Opera and Margarita in “Mephistopheles” at the Bayerische Staatsoper.

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Federica Vitali Replaces Carmen Giannattasio In ‘I Masnadieri’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*