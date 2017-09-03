Fagerlund’s ‘Autumn Sonata’ Lands on The Opera Platform This September

Posted By: David Salazar September 3, 2017

Sebastian Fagerlund’s “Autumn Sonata” is slated for a live showcase on The Opera Platform later this month.
Per the official website of The Opera Platform, the production from the Finnish National Opera will get a presentation on Sept. 23, 2017, at 6 p.m. local time.

The opera stars Anne Sofie von Otter, Erika Sunnegardh, Tommi Hakala, Helena Juntunen, and Nicholas Söderlund. John Storgårds conducts.

The adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s famed movie landed on OperaWire’s “10 Must See Opera Productions of the Fall Season [International].”

“It will also be a chance to see Anne Sofie von Otter in her Finnish National Opera debut in an opera that was specifically written for her,” says the article about why it is such a major event this fall.

The Opera Platform is the online destination for the promotion and enjoyment of opera and is designed to appeal equally to those who already love opera and to those who may be tempted to try it for the first time. It showcases one opera per month and includes subtitles in 6 different languages. The platform has showcased works from the Vienna State Opera, La Monnaie, The Royal Opera, Teatro Regio dei Torino and Festival d’Aix-en-Provence.

