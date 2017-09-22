ENO Chief Executive Is Leaving After Three Successful Years

Time to say goodbye at the English National Opera.

Cressida Pollock, the Chief Executive of ENO has announced that she is leaving her job after three years.

Pollock, 35, took over in 2015 as a controversial figure to help the company out of an economic crisis. Many saw the then 32-year-old as too young and inexperienced to run an arts organization. But her success was undeniable as the company was able to be readmitted into the Art Council’s national portfolio.

With the company back in business, Pollock’s job is done.

I will be greatly saddened to leave this incredible institution, which it has been a privilege to lead,” she noted in a statement. “I am very proud of our achievements to date and am grateful to the extraordinary people I work alongside. When I arrived, the ENO was in crisis and the company’s survival was in real doubt.

“I am delighted that we have brought stability and secured ENO’s future.”

She is expected to be offered positions from around the arts world after a successful stint with ENO.

Related