Dmitri Hvorostovsky Becomes Subject Of Fake News

On Tuesday Oct. 10, Russian media outlets falsely reported the death of baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky.

After the state agency reported the news, numerous media outlets such as the BBC, Parterre, and Platea quickly went on to report on the death.

However, the baritone’s wife Florence Hvorostovsky quickly denied the news posting a statement on Facebook that said, “My husband is fine and sleeping happily next to me.”

Later Hvorostovsky’s official Facebook page said, “Contrary to several erroneous reports in the Russian media, Dmitri is alive and resting at home. He looks forward to his parents’ visit to London this weekend and celebrating his birthday.”

Other major singers such as Aida Garifullina, Hibla Gerzmava and Ildar Abdrazakov also took to Instagram to deny the rumors.

Hvorostovsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015 forcing him to cancel numerous high profile performances. He later announced he would retire from staged opera performances but would continue to perform in concerts. The baritone currently has a recording of “Rigoletto” slated for release in November.

