Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Metropolitan Opera Lead Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards have been announced as of Nov. 28th, 2017. Among the nominees for Best Opera Recording are:

Alban Berg’s “Wozzeck”

Conductor: Lothar Koenigs

Producer: Jay David Saks

Soloists: Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen, and John Reuter (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

Alban Berg’s “Lulu”

Conductor and Producer: Hans Graf

Soloists: Anne Schwaewilms and Roman Trekel (Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University, Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus, and Houston Symphony)

Georges Bizet’s “Les Pecheurs De Perles”

Conductor: Gianandrea Noseda

Producer: Jay David Saks

Soloists: Mariusz Kwiecien, Matthew Polenzani, Nicolas Teste (The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

George Frideric Handel’s “Ottone”

Conductor: George Petrou

Producer: Jacob Handel

Soloists: Max Emanuel Cencic and Lauren Snouffer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “The Golden Cockerel”

Conductor: Valery Gergiev

Producer: Ilya Petrov

Soloists: Aida Garifullina and Andrei Serov (Mariinsky Chorus, Mariinsky Orchestra)

Nominees in the category of Best Classical Vocal Solo Album are:

“Gods and Monsters”

Soloist: Nicholas Phan

Accompanist: Myra Huang

“Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift”

Soloist: Dmitri Hvorostovsky

Conductor: Constantine Orbelian (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra, and Style of Five Ensemble)

“Crazy Girl Crazy – Music by Gershwin, Berg, & Berio”

Soloist: Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

“In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music”

Soloist: Joyce DiDonato

Conductor: Maxim Emelyanychev (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas”

Soloist: Philippe Jaroussky

Conductor: Petra Mullejans (Ann-Kathrin Bruggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

The winners will be announced when the Grammy Awards ceremony, held at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003, airs live at 7:30 PM ET on Jan. 28, 2018.

