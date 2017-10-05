Decca Classics Announces Renee Fleming’s Farewell ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

Decca Classics has announced “Der Rosenkavalier” from the Metropolitan Opera.

The historical performance features Renée Fleming’s farewell to her signature role as the Marschallin and Elīna Garanča’s final performance in a pants role.

The cast also includes Gunther Groissböck and Erin Morley in Robert Carsen’s new prosuction.

Regarding Fleming’s performance, OperaWire noted, “Her overall interpretation of the character was to depict the Marschallin as the only adult in a house full of children, always poised, stern and firm.”

Garanča was also lauded for her genius, “She reminded everyone of this very fact with arguably the most exhilarating performance of the night.”

The HD performance was hosted by Matthew Polenzani, who also made a small cameo as the Italian singer.

The new DVD marks Fleming’s second “Der Rosenkavalier” from Decca. Previously the record company released a performance from Baden Baden featuring Diana Damrau, Jonas Kaufmann and Sophie Koch.

The new DVD is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2017, in time for the holiday season.

