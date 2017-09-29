Darren Aronofsky’s ‘mother!’ Could Become an Opera

Have you seen Darren Aronofsky’s controversial “mother!?” If not, you might get a chance to experience it in a different medium – opera.

The director, whose film has been under attack by audiences worldwide, recently noted that he expected the film could be transformed into an opera.

“Jóhann Jóhannsson [‘Mother!’s’ composer] and I are thinking about turning it into an opera,” he stated according to the AV Club in a reddit post.

The irony of the situation is that the film is completely devoid of music.

The film features a couple living in a house in the middle of nowhere. Suddenly strangers start showing up and damaging the idyllic lifestyle that they have been establishing. The film certainly has a surrealist element in line with “The Exterminating Angel,” though it was seemingly lost on audience members, who gave it an F grade on CinemaScore.

“There’s no denying that ‘mother!’ is the thought-provoking product of a singularly ambitious artistic vision, though it may be too unwieldy for mainstream tastes,” says the Critical consensus on aggregate review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Related