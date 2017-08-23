Corinne Winters, Stefan Vinke, Ferruccio Furlanetto Highlight Opera Australia’s 2018 Melbourne Season

Opera Australia has announced its 2018 Melbourne Season.

The Autumn 2018 season will kick off with Brian Howard’s “Metamorphosis,” starting on Oct. 25 and running through the 27th.

That will be followed by “La Bohème,” which will feature soprano Maija Kovalevska in the title role with Yosep Kang as her beloved Rodolfo. Performances start on Nov. 7 and run through the 24th.

Next up is Kasper Holten’s production of “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg,” starring tenor Stefan Vinke, David Portillo, Warwick Fyfe, and James Johnson. The performances take place between Nov. 13 and 22.

The Spring 2018 season kicks off with Verdi’s “La Traviata,” which will star Corinne Winters as she continues interpreting her famed portrayal. Those performances take place between April 17 and May 11.

At the end of April, Latonia Moore, tenor Diego Torre, and Marco Vratogna team up for “Tosca.” Andrea Battistoni will conduct the performances between April 24 and May 10.

That will be followed up by Massenet’s “Don Quichotte,” starring Ferruccio Furlanetto, who will also perform in Sydney’s run of performances. The rarely performed work will be conducted by Guillaume Tourniaire and will play between May 3-12.

