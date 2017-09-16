Cincinnati Opera Drops Album of McCarthy Era Opera’s Premiere

TOPICS:

Posted By: James Monroe Števko September 16, 2017

After a successful premiere at the Cincinnati Opera last summer, “Fellow Travelers” is making it’s digital release on Sept. 15, before a physical release on Sept. 29.

The new opera, written by Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce revisits the ‘lavender scare’ of the 1950’s McCarthy era, based on the 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon. The story of a love affair between two men in the nation’s capital brings to light the mid-century bought of homophobia, which led to gays and lesbians being fired from government level jobs, claiming this targeted group was a threat to national security.

The New York Times described it as having a ‘near-perfect’ opening act and assured it would have a ‘lasting appeal” by providing profound topics for discussion.

The performance, conducted by Mark Gibson and directed by Kevin Newbury, features tenor Aaron Blake and  baritone Joseph Lattanzi in the roles of Timothy Laughlin and Hawkins Fuller.

Following its premiere and the recording release, the opera will be featured at the PROTOTYPE: Opera/Theater/Now in New York City, The Lyric Opera of Chicago (March 2018), the site of Newbury’s acclaimed “Bel Canto” production and Minnesota Opera in a new production.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support James Monroe Števko on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

James Monroe Števko
Born in Houston, James began studying music at an early age, but it wasn't until college that he first saw ballet. After pursuing music education, he decided instead to earn his BFA in Theatre from NIU while on scholarship. He was quickly offered a traineeship with Milwaukee Ballet where he performed in Sleeping Beauty and Nutcracker. Since then, James has performed with Radio City Music, The Metropolitan Opera in Un Ballo in Maschera, as Enoch Jr. in Carousel with the Houston Grand Opera, the Muny in St. Louis in The King and I, 7 productions with The Lyric Opera of Chicago, Cats at the Paramount Theatre, and RPM Productions. He has also performed alongside Katy Perry at the Met gala. He also loves to travel and blogs about his adventures.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cincinnati Opera Drops Album of McCarthy Era Opera’s Premiere"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*