Christine Goerke Reveals Her Dream Roles

Christine Goerke may be getting ready to take on “Elektra” at the San Francisco Opera but she has her eyes on new roles.

In an interview with the San Francisco Classical Voice, Goerke revealed that she was a huge fan of Missy Mazzoli’s “Breaking the Waves,” and saw it four times. Goerke was so keen on letting Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek know that she loved it and hopes one day an opera will be commissioned for her.

Goerke also revealed that she really wants to do “Street Scene” because it combines musical theater with opera and that is something she would like to experiment with. The other dream role that she would also like to sing is Ellen Orford in “Peter Grimes.”

But the biggest surprise that Goerke revealed was that she is not interested in “Salome.” The soprano said, “In the end, she doesn’t go on a journey. She starts in the same place that she ends.”

Goerke sings “Elektra” until Sept. 27 before taking on Brünhilde at the Lyric Opera Of Chicago. She returns to “Elektra” for performances at the Houston Grand Opera and the Metropolitan Opera.

Related