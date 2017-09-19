Chinese Mezzo-Soprano Distinguishes Herself at Dutch Grand Prix

Chinese mezzo-soprano Yajie Zhang has been declared the winner of the Netherlands’ 51st International Vocal Competition.

The competition, which includes singers of opera as well as oratorios, came down to seven final participants who were either mezzo-sopranos or tenors, a result not often seen in previous years.

In addition to winning the Grand Prix, and thus the overall competition, 25 -year-old Zhang also took home prizes within the opera category as well as the Junior Jury Prize, which will help cover the expenses of study and coaching.

Among the songs performed by Zhang were the “Seguidillia” from Bizet’s “Carmen,” “Ah Scostati!… Smanie implacabili” from Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and “Lieto del dolce incarco… La tremenda” from Bellini’s “I Capuleti e I Montechhi.”

In 2012, Zhang made her debut at Schleswig-Holztein Musik Festival. The following year she performed in the Absolute Baroque concert at Symphony Hall Shanghai, making her operatic debut that same year in the role of Maddalena in Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

