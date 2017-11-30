Chamber Opera Chicago Announces Holiday Double Bill

The Chamber Opera Chicago has announced its holiday season operas.
The company will present a double bill dedicated to celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas. On Dec. 10 and 17, 2017 COC will present “The Miracle of Light” by Victoria Bond, which received its world premiere last year. The opera will be paired with Gian Carlo Menotti’s holiday favorite “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”
Victoria Bond’s opera was written by New York Times best-selling children’s author and illustrator Susan L. Roth and was commissioned by The Young Peoples Chorus of New York City, who developed the opera in workshop performances. The new production will feature a newly revised version with new music.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” revival will mark the 12th season Chamber Opera Chicago will be produced with original direction by Francis Menotti, based on his father’s original 1951 production, assisted by Kyle Dougan.
The double bill be presented at the The Royal George Theatre in Chicago.
