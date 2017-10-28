Central City Opera’s 2018 Summer Festival To Feature Mozart & Verdi Classics

Central City Opera has announced its 2018 Summer Festival.

The festival, which will run between July 7 and August 5, 2018, will feature productions of “The Magic Flute” and “Il Trovatore.” There will also be showcases of one-act productions of “Acis and Galatea” and the 40th Anniversary of Henry Mollicone’s “Face on the Barroom floor,” a Central City Opera commissioned work.

“The Magic Flute” will run for 13 performances between July 7 and August 5 while the Verdi work will get a total nine shows running between July 14 and August 3.

“In previous years, we have performed our productions in Central City, Colorado as well as various venues in the Denver metro area,” said Central City Opera General/Artistic Director PelhamPearce. “While we presented to a number of patrons in the city who had never experienced Central City Opera before, we have determined that the most important thing we can do is perform our extraordinary operas in the 550 seat jewel-box theater in the beautiful mountain location of Central City, just a 45 minute drive from Denver. We feel our performances are so impactful, not only because of the attention we give to the artistic details but also because they are curated for the special environment of the historic town, in the incredible opera house built in 1878. The experience of seeing the operas in Central City is so unique and special.”

