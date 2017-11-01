Cennarium Streams 4 Works for National Opera Week

Cennarium is giving a massive gift to opera fans the world over.

This weekend, in celebration of Opera Week, the streaming service will showcase four different works.

The festivities get started with “The Magic Flute” for Children and “The Circus Princess,” both on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. EST. The former is a condensed, 60-minute version of the Mozart classic.

Then on Sunday, adults get their day with streamed performances of “Doktor Faust” and Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde.” These performances also kick off at 8 p.m. EST.

“Opera is one of the oldest and most compelling art forms,” said Themis Gomes, CEO of Cennarium. “We want to expose new audiences to opera, particularly people who do not live in major metropolitan areas and have limited access to these types of performances. Streaming the arts enables everyone to share these amazing productions and expand their entertainment options.”

All the performances are free.

