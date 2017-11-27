CD/DVD Releases – Week Of Nov. 27: Hibla Gerzmava Releases Crossover Album

This week audiences will get to experience another artist making a crossover album and a new DVD of Monteverdi’s “L’Orfeo.” Check it out.

A Crossover

Hibla Gerzmava releases a new album that showcases the soprano in opera, jazz and blues. Alongside the trio of Daniel Kramer, Gerzmava performs arias from La Traviata, “Rinaldo” as well as popular songs by Dvorak, Donizetti, Chopin, Handel, Kalman and Mozart in new arrangements by Daniel Kramer. She also performs traditional music and Bart Howard. Melodiya releases the recording on both CD and MP3.

L’Orfeo

Harmonia Mundi releases a new DVD of Monteverdi’s “L’Orfeo” with Les Arts Florissants under Paul Agnew, the conductor and stage director. Cyril Auvity stars in the title role with Hannah Morrison, Agnew, Sean Clayton, Miriam Allan and Carlo Vistoli. Harmonia Mundi releases the performance on a DVD, Blu-Ray package.

