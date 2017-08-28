CD/DVD Releases -Week of August 28: Anna Netrebko & Joyce El-Khoury Headline New Albums

This week one of the greatest opera stars in the world will release her first crossover album, while two rising stars team up for distinct Bel canto albums. Meanwhile, Decca releases a new compilation of Pavarotti’s favorite arias.

Romanza

Anna Netrebko releases a new CD this week entitled “Romanza.” The CD marks Netrebko’s first crossover album featuring love songs written especially for her and her husband Yusif Eyvazov. The new CD also marks her first duet album with Eyvazov. “Romanza” features 18 new songs by Igor Krutoy. Deutsche Grammophon is releasing two editions, including a deluxe version that showcases the best of Anna Netrebko. International audiences get to hear the CD before US audiences.

The Bel Canto Albums

Joyce El-Khoury and Michael Spyres both release albums for Opera Rara this week. El-Khoury’s “Echo” features music by Donizetti, Berlioz, Meyerbeer, Rossini, and Bellini and also features Spyres in a duet from “Lucia di Lammermoor.” Meanwhile, Spyres’ “Espoir” features music by Halevy, as well as the aforementioned composers. El-Khoury also appears in a duet with Spyres. Both albums are conducted by Carlo Rizzi with the Halle orchestra. UK audiences can expect the release of the album before American audiences.

Pavarotti

Luciano Pavarotti was one of the most loved tenors in the world and Decca is releasing a new compilation entitled “The People’s Tenor.” The album features arias in some of the tenor’s favorite operas.

Related