CD/DVD Releases – Week of August 21: Gerald Finley & Richard Leech Headline New Releases

Two new releases highlight the week. The first is a controversial production from the Royal Opera House while the other one comes from a historical production from the Deutsche Oper Berlin. And both should be enticing to any opera lover.

William Tell

Back in 2015, Damiano Micheletto’s production of “Guillaume Tell” opened to outrage and lots of boos at the Royal Opera House. The reason for it was a rape scene and nudity in the production. Kasper Holten had to issue a statement that said, “The production intends to make it an uncomfortable scene, just as there are several upsetting and violent scenes in Rossini’s score. We are sorry if some people have found this distressing.” Two years later audiences who were unable to experience the production will get to see it from their homes. Starring Gerald Finley, Malin Bystrom and John Osborn and conducted by Antonio Pappano, Opus Arte will release the controversial production.

Les Huguenots

Going into the archives Euroarts will continue to release the Deutsche Oper Berlin’s historical performances. This time it will release the German version of Meyerbeer’s masterpiece. Starring Richard Leech and conducted by Stefan Soltesz, this production will be enticing to Meyerbeer lovers as well audience members interested in discovering a new version of a beloved opera.

