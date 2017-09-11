CD / DVD Releases – Week of September 11: Maria Callas Dominates Week With Incredible 42+ CD Set

We are not even going to beat around the bush here. This week’s releases come down to one artist – Maria Callas. Arguably THE singular most important opera singer of all time will get yet another re-release from Warner Classics, but with a major twist.

The company is releasing a whopping 42-CD release of 20 complete operas, a Blu-Ray disc with a number of recitals and a 200-page book on all of her major roles. OperaWire has gotten some time with the release and will be offering up a review in coming days, so stay tuned.

So what is on offer in this album?

The operas on offer include “Nabucco,” “I Vespri Siciliani,” “Macbeth,” “Anna Bolena,” “Parsifal,” “Poliuto,” “Armida,” “Il Pirata,” “Alceste,” “Ifigenia in Tauride,” “La Vestale,” “Andrea Chénier,” none of which the soprano ever recorded in study. Additionally, there are eight other operas that she famously performed all around the world, including “Aida,” “Rigoletto,” “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “Norma” and “La Traviata,” among others.

There are also live performances from Covent Garden, Paris, and Hamburg.

