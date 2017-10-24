CD / DVD Releases – Week of Oct. 23: Kristine Opolais & Ramon Vargas Lead New Releases

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 23, 2017

This week,two unmissable DVDs land in stores. The first stars one of today’s acclaimed Puccini divas while the other stars one of the greatest tenors of his generation. Check it out!

Tosca

Kristine Opolais highlights C Major’s new “Tosca” from Baden-Baden. The production, which opened during the Easter Festival to mixed reviews, showcases the soprano at the top of her powers and also stars Marco Vratogna in a sensational turn as Scarpia. Marcelo Alvarez rounds out the cast which was conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.

Ernani 

Back in 2014, Ramon Vargas showcased Ernani at the Monte Carlo Opera and now audiences will finally get a chance to experience his acclaimed interpretation arriving on DVD thanks to Arthaus. The production also stars Ludovic Tezier and Svetla Vassilieva. Daniele Callegari conducts the production, which was met with great acclaim. European audiences will get a chance to see the release before stateside release.

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "CD / DVD Releases – Week of Oct. 23: Kristine Opolais & Ramon Vargas Lead New Releases"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*