CD / DVD Releases – Week of November 6: Diana Damrau Leads Two Releases

Holiday shopping hasn’t started but there are a number of DVD selections to choose from. This week Diana Damrau has two DVDs while such stars Philippe Jaroussky and Anja Hateros are featured on new releases. Find out what you can buy this week.

Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro”

The first big release of the week stars Diana Damrau in her role debut as the Countess at the Teatro alla Scala, where she also sang the role of Susanna. Carlos Alvarez and Golda Schultz round the all-star cast, which was a sensation when the production appeared in late 2016. C Major releases the new DVD.

Bellini’s “I Puritani”

Also starring Diana Damrau, this “I Puritani” stars Javier Camarena from the Teatro Real0. Ludovic Tezier and Nicolas Teste round out the cast in Emilio Sagi’s exciting production which opened in the summer of 2016. Bel Air will release the DVD, which showcases Damrau in one of her signature roles.

Saariaho’s “Only the Sound Remains”

After success with “L’Amour d’Loin,” Kaija Saariaho’s new opera comes to DVD from the Dutch National Opera. Written for countertenor Philippe Jaroussky, the opera was hailed by critics and Erato will give audiences a chance to experience the famed composer’s latest work.

Wagner’s “Die Walküre”

For Wagner fans, C Major will release the Salzburg Easter Festival’s “Die Walküre” starring Anja Harteros in her role debut and Peter Seiffert. Christian Thielemann conducts Anja Kampe as Brünhilde and Vitalij Kowaljow as Wotan in the masterful showcase which evokes Herbert Von Karajan’s classic production.

Related