CD / DVD Releases – Week of November 20: Joyce DiDonato & Michael Spyres Lead New ‘Les Troyens’

It’s Thanksgiving week and that means Black Friday is coming up. While we will have a list of must-buy recordings for the Holiday season later this week, let us focus on the one recording that will be released.

Les Troyens

Warner Classics releases one of the most anticipated recordings of the year as John Nelson conducts a star-studded cast. The new Berlioz CD showcases Joyce DiDonato in her first Didon and Micheal Spyres as Enée. Marie-Nicole Lemieux stars as Cassandre while Stephane Degout is Chorebe and Marianne Crebass is Ascagne. The recording features the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg and the Choeur Philharmonique de Strasbourg as well as the Badischer Staatsoperchor and Les Choers de L’ONR. OperaWire has an interview about the recording coming this week as well as a review in the near future.

And for those looking for other options, expect a full list on Thanksgiving!

