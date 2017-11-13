CD / DVD Releases – Week of November 13: Renée Fleming, Rolando Villazón & Elina Garanca Headline New Releases

With the holiday season approaching, this will be filled with numerous DVDs and CDs to choose from. Many of opera’s top star in the releases including Sonya Yoncheva, Rolando Villazón and Renée Fleming.

Norma

Bel Canto fans will be treated to a new Norma from the Royal Opera House with a stellar cast. Sonya Yoncheva stars in the Mount Everest of soprano roles as Norma alongside Joseph Calleja as Pollione. Sonia Ganassi sings the role of Adalgisa while Antonio Pappano conducts. Opus Arte will release the DVD.

Salome and Otello

This week Pentatone has two recordings of two operatic masterpieces. The first will be Strauss’ “Salome” starring Emily Magee, Wolfgang Koch and Michaela Schuster with Andres Orozco-Estrada with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony. Meanwhile, the second will be Verdi’s “Otello” starring Nicolai Schukoff, Melody Moore and Lester Lynch. Lawrence Foster conducts the Gulbenkian Orchestra. Both recordings will be released on Super Audio CD.

Der Rosenkavalier

Decca will release “Der Rosenkavalier” from the Metropolitan Opera which featured Renée Fleming in her final performance as the Marschallin, her signature role. It also featured Elina Garanca in her final performance in a pants role and Gunther Groissbock in his breakout role at the Met. Sebastian Weigle conducted the performance which was hailed by OperaWire, as a “Solid” and “Nuanced” production.

Il Ritorno di Ulisse

For fans of Rolando Villazón, Erato will release the tenor’s foray into Monteverdi. Filmed at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees, the production by Mariame Clement also stars Magdalena Kozena and is conducted by Emmanuelle Haim, a baroque specialist.

Three Way

The world premiere recording of Robert Patterson’s opera will be released featuring the Nashville Opera. The recording is conducted by Dean Williamson with the original cast including Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Danielle Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Jordan Rutter, and Matthew Trevino. For more details click here.

