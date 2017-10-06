Cast Change: Nicole Car To Replace Simona Mihai

Romanian-born British soprano Simona Mihai will not sing the role of Mimì in tonight’s performance of “La Bohème.”

The Royal Opera House reported that the soprano was forced to cancel due to illness.

As a result, the role of role of Mimi will be sung by Australian soprano Nicole Car, who is also scheduled to sing the role on Oct. 7 and who opened the ROH season.

Car made her Royal Opera debut in 2015 as Micaëla in “Carmen” and has since sung Tatyana in “Eugene Onegin” and Mimì for the Company. Recent engagements include Thaïs, Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte, Luisa in “Luisa Miller,” Countess Almaviva in “Le Nnozzle di Figaro, Donna Elvira in “Don Giovanni” and Marguerite in “Faust” for Opera Australia, Tatyana for Paris Opéra, Fiordiligi for Semperoper Dresden and Fiordiligi and Tatyana for Deutsche Oper Berlin. This season she returns to the Opera de Paris and Semoper Dresden.

Mihai is still scheduled for the Royal Opera House’s revival of “Pagliacci” later season.

