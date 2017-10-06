Cast Change: Major Cancellations In Munich & London

As the 2017-18 season continues two major cast changes have been announced from Munich and London.

At the Bayerische Staatsoper Margarita Gritskova will fill in for pregnant Anett Fritsch as Cherubino in the company’s new production of “Le Nozze Di Figaro.”

The role will mark Gritskova’s debut with the company. This season will also see Gritskova make her role debut in the title role of Carmen at the Vienna State Opera and is also scheduled to debut the role of Charlotte in “Werther” at the Zurich Opera.

The new production is scheduled for Oct.26 and runs through Nov. 10. The production is slated to also star Christian Gerhaher, Federica Lombardi, Alex Esposito, Anne Sofie von Otter and Olga Kulchynska

Meanwhile, at the English National Opera Brindley Sherratt also cancelled yet another two performances of “Aida.” The bass continues ill and as a result, Robert Winslade Anderson will sing the role of Ramfis on Oct.9 and 11.

Latonia Moore and Michelle DeYoung currently star in the new production which opened the season.

Related