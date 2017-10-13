Carolyn Sampson Replaces Kate Royal In Barcelona

Soprano Kate Royal has canceled her performance at LIFE Victoria 2017.

Royal was slated to perform a recital but was forced to withdraw due to a three-month break on her agenda.

As a result, soprano Carolyn Sampson will replace her on Nov. 9, in the Santa Àgata Chapel. The performance will mark her debut in the festival, accompanied by the pianist Joseph Middleton, who had already planned to accompany Kate Royal.

The program will feature works by Purcell, Schumann, Schubert, Gounod, Fauré, Strauss, Quilter, Britten, Fauré, Poulenc, Debussy, Boulanger, and Chabrier.

Sampson has regularly appeared at Wigmore Hall, the English National Opera and the Aldeburgh Festival. She recently appeared in Lincoln Center and is slated to perform in London, Montreal and Copenhagen. She will also perform in Handel’s “Messiah” and un Brahms German Requiem.

The LIFE Victoria festival is dedicated to Victoria De Los Angeles and this season is slated to also showcase Irene Theorin, Benjamin Appl, David Alegret and Ulrike Haller.

