Brindley Sherratt Cancels First Performances Of ‘Aida’

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 25, 2017

Brindley Sherratt has cancelled performances of the English National Opera’s new production of “Aida.”

the company announced via twitter that Sherratt is indisposed & will not perform the dress rehearsal or performances on Sept. 28, Oct 3 and 6.

As a result, ENO Chorister Robert Winslade Anderson will perform the role of Ramfis for those performances.

The English National Opera’s new production will be Phelim McDermott and conducted by both Keri-Lynn Wilson and  Christian Baldini.

The production stars Latonia Moore and Morenike Fadayomi in the title role and Gwyn Hughes Jones as Radames. Michelle Deyoung and  Dana Beth Miller alternate the role of  as Amneris. Musa Ngqungwana sings the role Amonasro.

The production opens on Sept. 28 and runs through Dec. 2.

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Brindley Sherratt Cancels First Performances Of ‘Aida’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*