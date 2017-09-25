Brindley Sherratt Cancels First Performances Of ‘Aida’

Brindley Sherratt has cancelled performances of the English National Opera’s new production of “Aida.”

the company announced via twitter that Sherratt is indisposed & will not perform the dress rehearsal or performances on Sept. 28, Oct 3 and 6.

As a result, ENO Chorister Robert Winslade Anderson will perform the role of Ramfis for those performances.

The English National Opera’s new production will be Phelim McDermott and conducted by both Keri-Lynn Wilson and Christian Baldini.

The production stars Latonia Moore and Morenike Fadayomi in the title role and Gwyn Hughes Jones as Radames. Michelle Deyoung and Dana Beth Miller alternate the role of as Amneris. Musa Ngqungwana sings the role Amonasro.

The production opens on Sept. 28 and runs through Dec. 2.

