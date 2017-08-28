BREAKING: Yusif Eyvazov Replaces Marcelo Alvarez For Vienna State Opera’s Opening Night

TOPICS:
Photo by Vladimir Shirokov

Posted By: Francisco Salazar August 28, 2017

Marcelo Alvarez has canceled Opening Night at the Vienna State Opera.

The Vienna State Opera announced that Alvarez had to cancel the Sept. 4 performance of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore,” which is slated to open the 2017-18 season.

As a result, Yusif Eyvazov will sing the title role. He will join his wife Anna Netrebko, Luciana D’Intino and George Petean in Daniele Abbado’s production which premiered last season.

Eyvazov made his debut at the Vienna State Opera in 2016 in the role of Calaf in “Turandot” and last sang “Il Trovatore” at the Paris Opera.

Following his performance as Manrico, Eyvazov will tour Asia and Australia with Netrebko. He then headlines opening night at the Teatro all Scala in a new production of “Andrea Chenier” where he will also sing alongside Netrebko. In May he joins Sonya Yoncheva for concert performances of “Tosca” with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

 

