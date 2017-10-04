Breaking: Pretty Yende Cancels ‘Fra Diavolo’ at Rome Opera

Facebook/Pretty Yende

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 4, 2017

Pretty Yende has pulled out of “Fra Diavolo” at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.

The soprano announced on social media that due to “artistic reasons” she was forced to pull out of the anticipated production which is set to star John Osborn and Sonia Ganassi.

The soprano apologized to her fans and wished best of luck to the cast and crew.

Yende next stars as Marie in “La Fille du Regiment” at the Teatro Maestranza and makes her Metropolitan Opera HD debut in “L’Elisir d’Amore.” She also performs the title role of “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Met. Yende also returns to Paris and Munich this season. Her new album “Dreams” is set for release this month.

“Fra Diavolo” opens on Oct. 8 and closes on the 21. The production will be conducted by Rory Macdonald and directed by Giorgio Barberio Corsetti.

 

