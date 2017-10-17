Artist Of The Week: Olga Borodina Returns To The United States For Her Dallas Debut

Olga Borodina is one of the most respected mezzo-sopranos of her generations. She has conquered every international theater and has sung most of the major mezzo repertoire. And this week, she takes on yet another feat in her storied career as she returns to the United States for her debut at the Dallas Opera.

Borodina will open the Dallas Opera in the role that made her an international sensation and has accompanied her career throughout the years, Dalila. In 1992, she came to prominence when she starred opposite Plácido Domingo in “Samson et Dalila” at London’s Covent Garden and since she is considered the ultimate Dalila of her generation. It is a role she has taken to the Mariinsky Theatre, Metropolitan Opera, and Teatro alla Scala among others and has recorded it alongside Sir Colin Davis.

Borodina’s debut at the Dallas Opera is also her return to the U.S where she has not performed since 2015 where she last took on her acclaimed interpretation as Amneris at the Met. Since then she has performed only in her native Russia where she has succeeded in many of her signature roles including in Marina in “Boris Godunov,” Marfa in “Khovanshchina” and Konchakovna in “Prince Igor.” She has also performed the Verdi Requiem, piece for which she won a Grammy for her work alongside the Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

For this production, Borodina is scheduled to sing alongside Clifton Forbis, who has become of the leading dramatic tenors of his time and Richard Paul Fink who takes on the High Priest. Music director Emanuelle Villaume leads the Orchestra and chorus in what should be a memorable night for opera audiences.

Related