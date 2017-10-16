Artist of the Week: Layla Claire Makes Two Major Debuts At Bolshoi Opera

Canadian soprano is slated for a double debut this week, taking on the title role in Handel’s “Alcina” at the Bolshoi Opera, both firsts.

The soprano will be performing three separate runs of “Alcina” in 2017-18, her final set also at the Bolshoi in March. Claire is no stranger to the music of Handel, though she didn’t sing a full work by the composer until she took on Tusnelo in “Arminio” in 2016, which was subsequently recorded and released under Decca Classics.

Claire started her career as a student at the Université de Montréal and then later the Curtis Institute, before eventually joining the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Program. She made her Met debut in 2010 in “Don Carlo” and has appeared with the company in “The Enchanted Island” and “A Rake’s Progress.”

She has been the recipient of such prestigious awards as the Canada Council Grant, J. Desmarais, Foundation Bursaries, 2007 Britten-Pears Young Artist Award, 2008 Queen Elisabeth Competition Laureate, 2008 Mozart Prize at the Wilhelm Stenhammer International Music Competition, and 2010 Hildegard Behrens Foundation Award.

Claire has become one of the finest Mozart sopranos around, taking on such roles as Pamina in “Die Zauberflöte,” Sandrina in “La Finta giardiniera,” “Fiordiligi in “Così fan tutte,” Donna Anna and Donna Elvira in “Don Giovanni,” and the Countess in “Le Nozze di Figaro,” to great acclaim. Her interpretations of Donna Elvira in “Don Giovanni,” among her most lauded.

“Canadian soprano Layla Claire as Donna Elvira displayed an arresting stage presence coupled with a solid vocal technique. There was real fury in the B flats in “Ah, chi mi dice mai” and smoothly executed roulades in “Mi tradì”. The proceeding accompanied recitative was particularly moving,” wrote BachTrack of her performance at Salzburg.

“The Canadian soprano can boast a well-schooled instrument showing eloquent agility and an upper range which blossoms nicely above the stave. Her “Mi tradi quell’alma ingrata” was one of the evening’s highlights,” added The Opera Critic.

Check her out in a very different Mozart opera below:

