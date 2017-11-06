Artist Of The Week: Joshua Guerrero Brings Passion To His First Edgardo At The Florida Grand Opera

This week, the Florida Grand Opera opens its new season with “Lucia di Lammermoor” starring rising star Joshua Guerrero in his debut with the company.

Florida audiences are in for a treat with Guerrero as he is an international star that has garnered a ton of attention over the years. Additionally, he is no stranger to “Lucia,” having sung the small role of Normanno. With a juicier role like Edgardo, Guerrero should prove to a dramatic force in what will be his role debut.

Since winning two awards at Operalia 2014, Guerrero became an alumnus of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program at LA Opera and sang Steve Hubbell in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Count Almaviva in “The Ghosts of Versailles” and Greenhorn (Ishmael) in “Moby-Dick,” as well as Macduff in “Macbeth.” He has also made several appearances with the LA Philharmonic and has sung at the Santa Fe Opera. He also appeared at the Richard Tucker Gala at Carnegie Hall and won a Grammy for his participation in “The Ghost of Versailles.”

Guerrero also made his European operatic debut in the 2015-16 season as Gabriele Adorno in “Simon Boccanegra” at Opéra National de Bordeaux and later appeared at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville in “L’Elisir d’Amore.” He has also appeared at Opernhaus Zürich and the English National Opera.

For those unable able to catch this promising artist in Miami, Guerrero will also make his Glyndebourne Festival debut as Pinkerton in a new production of “Madama Butterfly” this season and will also appear as the Duke in “Rigoletto” for his debuts with the Canadian Opera Company and Michigan Opera Theatre.

Related