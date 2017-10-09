Artist Of The Week: Elīna Garanča Brings Her Dramatic Skills As Eboli At The Opéra National De Paris

For years, Elīna Garanča has been making headlines for her incredible technique, dramatic power, and incredible stage presence. She has conquered the works of Donizetti, Bellini, Bizet and Rossini and has also created memorable portrayals as Charlotte in “Werther,” Leonore in “La Favorite” and a highly acclaimed “Carmen.” After years of singing from the lyric repertoire and saying goodbye to pants roles, Garanča turns her eyes to the Verdi repertoire.

This week, the mezzo soprano takes on the role of Eboli in Verdi’s “Don Carlo.” It’s perhaps one of the most anticipated productions of the year with Jonas Kaufmann and Sonya Yoncheva headlining the work, but it is even more special asGaranča takes on her first major Verdi role. For years the Latvian mezzo has talked about singing Verdi and has stated several times that her dream role is Amneris in “Aida.” With Eboli, she gets one step closer to her dream.

The role is known for its two very different arias which need a coloratura lyric mezzo and at the end a dramatic mezzo. This is something that Garanča will easily showcase with her technical prowess as she not only sings coloratura lines with ease and perfection, but she is a committed actress and her voice easily fills the auditorium with dramatic weight. Add in the fact that the opera will be sung in its original French language, a language that Garanča has dominated throughout the years, and you will have a definitive interpretation of Eboli. And for those that end up missing the performances, the Opéra National de Paris is slated to live stream it in cinemas around the world.

Garanča’s season will be followed by a number of high profile appearances including her role debut as Dalila in “Samson et Dalila” at the Vienna State Opera, Santuzza in “Cavalleria Rusticana,” and “Carmen” at the Bayerische Staatsoper. She will also be on a concert tour with the Vienna Philharmonic.

