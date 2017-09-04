Artist Of The Week: Christine Goerke Returns To San Francisco Opera As The Fierce ‘Elektra’

Christine Goerke is considered one of today’s most important dramatic sopranos, performing the most challenging music in the repertoire. Her emergence as the next great Brünnhilde has audiences excited, especially since she is slated to take it on all over the country. But it wasn’t always that way as she began her career with lyric roles and the switch only came a few years ago.

In fact, San Francisco Opera audiences, San Francisco audiences might not even recognize her, as this is the first she appears with the company since 2006.

When Goerke last performed with the SFO, she was seen as Rosalinde in “Der Fledermaus” which is a total contrast to the artist she has become. Now having developed into a full dramatic soprano, audiences should expect a powerhouse performance in this titanic Richard Strauss role. Afterall, when Goerke performed “Elektra” in concert performances in London and Chicago, critics raved. But it was the 2015 concert performance at Carnegie Hall with the Boston Symphony Orchestra that marked a turning point and an arrival for the soprano. Critics were ecstatic noting that “she brought effortless power, gleaming s, und and dramatic intensity to this unforgettable Elektra, earning an ovation so ecstatic she was overcome with teary emotion.”

Her San Francisco performances in the title role will also mark her first staged performances since 2015 and will begin her tour of Elektras this season. Goerke is slated to appear at the Houston Grand and the Metropolitan Opera in the title role in 2018.

And for audiences who will not be present for these three runs, the soprano will also showcase her skills in Wagner’s music. First, Goerke has a run of Brünnhilde in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s new production of “Walkure” and in the summer, she is slated to showcase her demonic side as Ortrud in a new production of “Lohengrin” at the Royal Opera House with Kristine Opolais and Klaus Florian Vogt.

