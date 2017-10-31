Arnold Rawls Replaces Alelsandrs Antonenko At Metropolitan Opera

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 31, 2017

Arnold Rawls will sing the role of Calàf in tonight’s performance of Puccini’s “Turandot” at the Metropolitan Opera.

Rawls will replace the originally scheduled Aleksandrs Antonenko, who is ill.

Rawls recently sang Radames in “Aida” at Opera Australia as Don Jose in “Carmen” at the Bergenz Festival. He has also sung “Il Trovatore,” “La Wally” and Verdi’s Requiem. Rawls has performed with major companies including Des Moines Opera, Arizona Opera, Florida Grand Opera and Lyric Opera of Kansas. He is scheduled to debut Walther von Stoltzing in “Die Meistersinger” in late 2018.

Antonenko replaced the originally scheduled Marcelo Alvarez earlier this month. Antonenko is scheduled to perform on Nov. 4 through the 16.

Tonights performances stars Oksana Dyka, Maria Agresta and James Morris. Carlo Rizzi conducts the performance.

“Turandot” runs through the Nov. 16 with a second run scheduled for the spring.

