Arena di Verona 2018 Festival To Feature Verdi Favorites, Among Others Works

The Arena di Verona has announced its 2018 summer festival, which will feature five operas over the course of two months.

The festivities kick off on June 22, 2018, with Bizet’s “Carmen.” The opera runs through August 31 for a total of 13 performances.

June 23, 2018, marks the first performance of “Aida,” which will run for 16 performances, the last of these coming on Sept. 1, 2018.

Puccini’s “Turandot” will get its first performance on June 30, 2018, and will only run through July 26, a total of five performances.

“Nabucco,” which also played this past season (ditto for “Aida”) will return starting on July 7, 2018. Of this year’s performance, OperaWire noted that “Just being in the famed Arena di Verona, taking in one of the great operas, was an experience to be relished and while casts for upcoming performances are in constant flux, this Nabucco is worth experiencing.” The early Verdi opera will only get six total performances.

Last up on the schedule for 2018 will be Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” which will appear between August 4 and 30, a total of five performances.

Casts will be announced later this year.

