Anna Netrebko To Star In Three New Productions

Anna Netrebko is set to star in three new co-productions at the Metroplitan Opera and the Bolshoi.

In their first co-production collaboration ever, the Bolshoi and the Met have announced plans to create new productions of “Aida,” “Salome” and “Lohengrin,” with performances to set to take place in New York and Moscow between 2019 and 2022.

The two companies will pool their creative and technical resources to develop and build the new productions, with the Bolshoi performing the productions at their theater in Moscow and the Met performing them in New York.

The companies announced that “Aida” will be staged by Tony Award winning American director Michael Mayer, “Salome” will be staged by the highly acclaimed German director Claus Guth, and “Lohengrin” will be staged by the English director, Phelim McDermott.

Netrebko will perform in all three operas, both at the Bolshoi and at the Met, singing the title roles in Aida and Salome, and the role of Elsa in “Lohengrin.”

Yannick Nezet Seguin will conduct the initial Met performances of each production in New York, and Tugan Sokhiev, chief conductor of the Bolshoi, will conduct “Salome” and “Aida” in Moscow.

