Anna Netrebko Confirms Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Aida’ With A Twist

Anna Netrebko has confirmed the Metropolitan Opera’s 2020-21 production of “Aida.”

According to Platea Magazine, Netrebko will open a new production by Damiano Micheletto and will be conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. The soprano also confirmed it on Instagram.

But there will be a twist. According to the Spanish Magazine, Netrebko will sing a new production. She is also scheduled Sonja Frisell’s beloved 1988 production will be revived. No details have been confirmed by the Met but more will apparently be revealed in an exclusive interview with Netrebko slated to appear next month.

Netrebko recently made her debut as “Aida” at the Salzburg Festival where she triumphed in a new production conducted by Riccardo Muti. The soprano is next slated to make her role debut as Maddalena in “Andrea Chenier” at the Teatro alla Scala before making her role as “Tosca” at the Metropolitan Opera. Netrebko is also slated to reprise Adriana Lecouvreur, Lady Macbeth in “Macbeth,” Leonora in “Il Trovatore” and Violetta in “La Traviata.”

Correction: According to Platea, Netrebko is scheduled for two runs of Aida. No indication of when she will sing the Classic Sonja Frisell production.

