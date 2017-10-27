Angela Gheorghiu Replaces Anna Netrebko At Bayerische Staatsoper

Anna Netrebko has cancelled her particpation at the Bayerische Staatsoper’s upcoming revival of « Tosca » in July.

The Staatsoper announced that Netrebko had to cancel due to her obligation with the FIFA World Cup.

As a result, Angela Gheorghiu will take over the two performances scheduled for July 9 and 13.

Gheorghiu is reknown for her interpretation as Tosca as she has performed the role at the Royal Opera House, Metropolitan Opera, and Vienna State Opera among other theaters. She has also recorded it for Virgin Classics alongside Roberto Alagna and has a DVD alongside Jonas Kaufmann and Bryn Terfel. She reprises the role at the Royal Opera this season in Jonathan Kent’s production.

Netrebko is due to make her role debut as Tosca at the Metropolitan Opera this spring where she is scheduled to sing the role for six performances. She will also open the Teatro alla Scala season this winter as Maddalena in « Andrea Chenier » and reprises her acclaimed turn as « Adriana Lecouvreur » at the Baden Baden Festival.

Summer performances of « Tosca » are set to star Joseph Calleja and Thomas Hampson.

