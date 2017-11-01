Andrew Surrena To Return To Sarasota Opera

Tenor Andrew Surrena will return to Sarasota Opera to sing “La Traviata.”

The tenor will replace David Guzman, who was forced to withdraw from the production due to illness.

Surrena, who last appeared in both Aida and Fidelio during the 2016 Winter Festival Season at Sarasota Opera, recently performed the lead tenor role in the world premiere of “Voir Dire” by Matthew Peterson and the role of Tonio in “La Fille du Régiment” at Opera North. He also performed the role of Curzio in “Le Nozze di Figaro” at Central City Opera and Sam Kaplan in “Street Scene” at Seagle Music Colony. Other roles he has performed include Ferrando in “Così Fan Tutte,” Rinuccio in “Gianni Schicchi” and the title role in “Albert Herring.” Surrena is a winner in the Houston division of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

The production, which opens on Nov.3, is slated to star soprano Elizabeth Tredent in her role debut as Violetta and baritone Marco Nisticò as Giorgio Germont. Mezzo-soprano Laurel Smerdjian will round out the cast as Flora Bervoix.

Victor DeRenzi will conduct the production, which is slated to be directed by Stephanie Sundine.

