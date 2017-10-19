Amore Opera Kicks Off Season With ‘Tosca’

TOPICS:
Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 19, 2017

Amore Opera will kick off its 10th season with two distinct works.

The season opens on Oct. 20 with Puccini’s “Tosca” at the Riverside Theater on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The production will be conducted by Richard Cordova and directed by Artistic Director Nathan Hull.

”Tosca” will be presented eight times in the season with the final performance on Oct. 29.

The company will also reprise its acclaimed production of Donizetti’s “La Zingara.”

The production, which premiered last spring, will be conducted by Douglas Martin and directed by Hull. The rarely performed work will be shown two times starting on Oct. 24.

Per a recent interview with Amore Opera, “the company took on the task of finding ways to present the top 20 hits of opera and create magnetic productions with full orchestra and some of the best singers in town while still finding ways to experiment.”

In recent years the company has presented “I Due Figaro,” “Carmen,” “Le Nozze di Figaro” and “Die Fledermaus” among others.

