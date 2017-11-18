American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) Launches with First “Run AMOC!” Festival

Matthew Aucoin and Zack Winokur have announced the launch of the American Modern Opera Company.

The new AMOC will be an opera company on a new model and will be the artistic home for some of the most innovative young singers, instrumentalists, and dancers active today.

At once a traveling theater troupe, new-music ensemble, and artists’ collective, the AMOC will serve as the incubator and executor of its core members’ most ambitious, boundary-pushing projects. The company is developing a body of work that will range from intimate duets to evening-length stage works with the aim to expand the definition and the reach of opera.

The organization will make its public debut on Dec. 15 with the “Run AMOC!” festival at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. The performances will be designed to showcase new works by the company. It will also have residencies at Harvard University (Feb. 2018) and New York’s Park Avenue Armory (April 2018).

Other engagements will include performances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art next season and with San Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale on a new commission, composed by Aucoin and staged by Winokur (2020).

