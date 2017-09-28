Opera Naples Announces Re-designed ‘Madama Butterfly’

Opera Naples, located in Florida, United Sates, has announced a completely re-designed production of Puccini’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ to start its 2017-18 season.

This production will feature breathtaking original costume and scenic designs. Ramon Tebar will be conducting the Naples Philharmonic and Jeffrey Buchman will serve as Stage Director. The performance will also feature a cast of international artists as well as soprano Yunah Lee reprising the role of Madama Butterfly, having performed it previously in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tenor Gregory Vasiliev has been cast in the role of Lieutenant Pinkerton, and baritone Christopher Magiera in that of Sharpless.

This beloved opera, performed the world over, explores love and heartbreak, themes which transcend time. Set in 20th century Nagasaki, Japan, Madama Butterfly focuses on U.S. Lieutenant Pinkerton and his young wife, Ciocio-san, also known as “Butterfly.” This work is also one of Puccini’s most celebrated, alongside La Boheme and Tosca.

Opera Naples, located among the stunning beaches of southwest Florida’s Collier County, is a shining example of the area’s excellent cultural district, featuring dining, shopping, and art galleries. Opera Naples casts internationally-acclaimed performers in addition to nurturing local, upcoming talent. A recent addition is the Opera Naple Renata Scotto Academy, where professional singers from across the globe have the opportunity to train under legendary soprano Renata Scotto and perform before the public. Led by renowned Spanish conductor and artistic director Ramon Tebar, Opera Naples produces grand operas at Artis-Naples, chamber operas at the David and Ceile Wang Opera center, as well as offering various educational programs such as the Resident Artists Program, and Summer Youth Program in Lee and Collier County. With these programs they have introduced opera to some 60,000 children in Florida.

With such care and attention to the present and future of the arts, Opera Naples will certainly leave audiences breathless when they premier their production of Madama Butterfly on Nov. 3rd.

